Letter: Freedom to comment

Freedom to comment
When did it become not OK to question any form of media?
I was restricted from commenting on KLTV’s Facebook posts. I know it was because I got in a habit of questioning their articles, whether it was a title that did not match up with the article (clickbait) or articles that were from other countries or states that were neither funny nor useful to me as a citizen of Longview, as well as continued fear-mongering regarding COVID (always negative, never anything positive).
KLTV use to share more positive articles as well as just in general share more things about the East Texas community, but within the last six months, that disappeared.
Restricting people from commenting due to opposite opinions or for questioning what we see and hear is akin to censoring, and it is a shame that a local organization is doing that.
We should never be afraid to question anything anywhere. That is part of what freedom gives us.
— Jeremiah Fulbright, Longview