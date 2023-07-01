Letter: From bad to worse

From bad to worse
Things have gone from bad to worse for American patriots like you and me. MAGA is the resounding call that stands for “Make America Great Again”!
Former President Donald Trump has issued the cry, and we the patriots need to join with him as he holds the flag high. We need to fight tooth and nail today against the power-hungry socialists as they snuff out our uniquely American freedoms one by one. We can fight like our Founding Fathers to defend the United States of America. MAGA — never surrender!
Under Joe Biden, the socialists have unbridled power to crush American free enterprise, silence their political opponents and defund the police so no American is safe .
We are under siege in America, and we are battling the D.C. “Swamp” and the increasing attacks from the left on America’s heritage, patriotism and religious freedom.
Left-wing social media companies are twisting and censoring the speech of conservative patriots.
The Biden administration is issuing threats to prevent our America first agenda. We have the honor of living in the most amazing nation to ever exist.
Many proud, selfless American patriots fought and died that America would survive. Stand up for this great nation! MAGA!
— June Strohsahl, Longview