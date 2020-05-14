Letter: From their ivory towers

The pandemic has caused death, serious illness, unknown long-term health damage and an economic toll in the U.S. of close to $8 trillion. If there is an “end” it is still unknown.
One group is saying keep everything shut down until there is no virus. Another group at the opposing far end of the spectrum is saying open everything back up with no restrictions.
Here in Longview there was a peaceful demonstration at the courthouse lawn seeking removal of restrictions. I stopped to say howdy and wished them a peaceful protest day. In other states there have been armed protests. No need for that.
The U.S. being virus free is not plausible. Minimal virus is plausible at some point, maybe. The likelihood of the U.S. going into what could resemble the Great Depression is plausible and very possible. Much damage has been done and some sectors of the economy will not recover in the near future.
For people to expect the federal government to provide some sort of income for an indefinite period is not a viable thought. Our debt has jumped by trillions and that will have to be paid back probably sooner than later. What I find maddening is those in the public eye instructing us that a shutdown of the economy must continue while they reside in their ivory towers with no economic damage or suffering in meaningful ways.
— Amos Snow III, Longview