Letter: Fulfilling an oath

Fulfilling an oath
What is an “oath”? Have you ever taken or been administered an oath? Have you ever violated or failed to keep one? Do you even remember the first oath you ever heard or took? Do you know anyone that has not honored their oath?
The first oath I ever took was when I was a teenager, around 70 years ago. “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law…” I was once placed into a position where I took an oath to “…preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of the State of Texas…” In each and every case, I attempted to fulfill my obligations to the best of my abilities.
Another oath is administered to individuals obtaining positions higher than any I could even aspire to. If you have, you probably recall something similar to “… support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic…”. I am sad to say that I believe a large number of people filling some of those positions and some recently relieved of some of those positions, have failed or are failing to fulfill that oath. I think facts speak for themselves, but one must first acknowledge the facts.
— Harold Hardie, Longview