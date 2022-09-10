Letter: Fun game

Fun game
Just before the ETBU and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh football game streamed online, there was a video of some UWO students playing a card game called Secret Hitler.
The game looked like it would be fun and entertaining. Half the players were randomly selected to be fascists; half the players were randomly selected to be liberals. One player was Secret Hitler.
Wouldn’t it be fun to have a tournament with players from all over Gregg County? To make the game more palatable to local players, it could be changed to Secret Trump without impacting game play one little bit. Only problem — no players would want to be the liberals, because they all think liberals are the bad guys.
— Charles Kelley, Longview