Letter: Fundamentals of voting

Fundamentals of voting
Is voting about citizens’ rights, or is it about the process and citizens’ faith in the process?
What if we had allowed voting only at one’s precinct with a picture ID establishing the voter’s name for signature match to an annually updated roll? And, further, the signed-in voter was given a serial numbered paper ballot in English only? And, further, the precinct had observers from both parties? And, further, the counting was begun immediately after the last person voted? And the counting continued nonstop until the totals were recorded and signed off? And the original ballots and copies were sealed in boxes and stored in separate buildings?
If we had done the above, would Trump or his supporters have claimed the election was stolen? If we are to restore “government by the people,” all voting must be about the process, not about the voter. The above process would not disenfranchise anyone, because disenfranchisement relates to system legality.
No one is barred from registering to vote, getting his picture ID, or arriving at his precinct, or being turned away by a poll tax he can’t pay. No show, no vote! All can be happy with a system allowing us to vote in or vote out whomever we wish without concern for fraud.
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer