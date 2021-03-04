Letter: Gap Inc. questions

Gap Inc. questions
Why wasn’t the South Longview Business park good enough for Gap Inc.’s new distribution center?
If the buildings at the former Neiman Marcus site were not what they wanted, there’s plenty of room in that area to build.
The South Longview park has rail and interstate access on well-kept existing roads coming and going with plenty of room to grow. Less traffic and lots of parking.
The North Longview Business park has no rail or interstate access, congested traffic and higher property prices. And the cost of building and maintaining roads specifically built with taxpayer dollars just to get there adding to the traffic congestion. Traffic is horrendous in and out of that area of North Longview and getting worse.
And let’s not forget the 25-year tax abatement. And in real life, how much money do you think will trickle down and to who? Why are you spending so much money on North Longview and South Longview can’t get sidewalks?
— Ernest Henson, Lakeport