Letter: Garbage on the front page

Garbage on the front page

Our president tells us we cannot read Dr. Seuss books to our children. Yet, I open up the front page of our newspaper and read an article pertaining to the burning at the stake of a human being.

I don’t want my children to read all of this garbage. As a matter of note, I have stories in our family history where there is nothing but Christian love between the Blacks and the whites.

What is happening is the prejudice against white people. I love everybody.

— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger

