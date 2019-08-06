Letter: Get involved in Longview's 150th

Join city’s 150th celebration
One hundred and fifty years ago, our East Texas forefathers lived in small communities such as Earpville. Then, in 1870 Mr. O.H. Methvin deeded 100 acres of land to the Southern Pacific Railroad, creating a new town called Longview. Much has happened in the past 150 years: the invention of the automobile, sliced bread, radio, television, computers, the Interstate Highway System, the space-age, cell phones, the discovery of oil in East Texas and so much more.
In 2020, the City of Longview will celebrate our 150th birthday with five months of events, activities and celebrations from January through May. The Longview 150 Planning Committee invites you to take part in the celebration.
Schools, businesses, churches and civic organizations are already planning opportunities to participate, and we encourage our residents to join the celebration. Even more, we want you to invite your friends and family to come to Longview for the festivities. Information will be continually updated on the City’s website at LongviewTexas.gov/150.
– Laura Hill, Longview (Hill, who is directing the city’s efforts, wrote on behalf of the Longview 150 Planning Committee)