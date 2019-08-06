Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Letter: Get involved in Longview's 150th

Join city’s 150th celebration

One hundred and fifty years ago, our East Texas forefathers lived in small communities such as Earpville. Then, in 1870 Mr. O.H. Methvin deeded 100 acres of land to the Southern Pacific Railroad, creating a new town called Longview. Much has happened in the past 150 years: the invention of the automobile, sliced bread, radio, television, computers, the Interstate Highway System, the space-age, cell phones, the discovery of oil in East Texas and so much more.

In 2020, the City of Longview will celebrate our 150th birthday with five months of events, activities and celebrations from January through May. The Longview 150 Planning Committee invites you to take part in the celebration.

Schools, businesses, churches and civic organizations are already planning opportunities to participate, and we encourage our residents to join the celebration. Even more, we want you to invite your friends and family to come to Longview for the festivities. Information will be continually updated on the City’s website at LongviewTexas.gov/150.

– Laura Hill, Longview (Hill, who is directing the city’s efforts, wrote on behalf of the Longview 150 Planning Committee)

Today's Bible verse

“And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”

Mark 11:25

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business