Letter: Get our heads straight

Get our heads straight
Americans were almost the big losers.
We had a president and his party believing his lies about trying to steal the election. Come to find out, who was trying to steal the election?
In my 73 years, I have never known Democrats to try to overthrow our government. I can’t say that about my fellow Republicans or “Trumpians” now!
If the overthrow would have been successful, guess what our government would have been? And guess who your lifetime leader would have been? Does that scare you? It should have because you would of had a hell of a lot more problems.
And being a Texan, knowing how much we love our guns. Guess what would have come up quick in con Don’s rule of government to take up? You bet he would have because an unarmed population is a lot easier to control. Did anyone think about that? Or was that a little deep to ponder about?
I think whether you are Democrat or Republican, we better get our heads straight. I don’t know anyone that wants to live under anything but freedom. We sure didn’t want to be living under a Donald Trump-ruled country. Or at least I didn’t!
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater