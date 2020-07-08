Letter: Get over it

Get over it
Mr. Tidwell, to quote from your letter of July 1, “My great-grandfather lost four brothers who fought in the Confederate army. None of them owned slaves. They answered the call to protect Texas from an invading army.”
Well, my, my. We all have ancestors. Whatever happened to them has nothing to do with today’s world. That “invading army” just happened to be the United States of America from which Texas had seceded. The powers-that-be at the time knew exactly what they were doing. No one forced them to leave the Union.
You think that deserves a certain amount of respect and honor? You see no problem with making heroes out of people who were fighting for the right to own slaves by commemorating them with monuments and statues? Where does taking down a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn leave us as a nation you ask. I’ll tell you where. It leaves us one UNITED Union — ONE country. The South lost. Grant out-maneuvered Lee. Lee surrendered. The Confederacy was dissolved.
Take down any monument glorifying the soldiers of the Confederacy and learn a lesson once and for all — this country doesn’t glorify traitors and/or losers. Get over it. My ears aren’t deaf, but yours most certainly are.
— Kathy Somer, Longview