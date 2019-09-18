Letter: Get us out of Afghanistan

Get us out of Afghanistan
I was not thrilled to see the cartoon in today’s paper (Sept. 10) portraying the two Taliban characters mocking President Trump by referring to the idea he is perhaps making better arrangements at Mar-A-Lago.
Many may not like Trump but he is is trying to get us out of Afghanistan. This war (if you can call it that) has been going on for the past 18 years. Many good men and women have given their lives and many more have been wounded mentally and physically. I lost a nephew in Afghanistan on Aug. 21, 2005, and for what?
I support our president for trying to get us out. Politicians and other leaders over the years have created this mess with no end in sight until now.
— Charles Faraci, Longview