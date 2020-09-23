Letter: Getting stopped rules

Getting stopped rules
On the Sept. 20 opinion page, Ruben Navarrette writes: “It’s not like we have an epidemic of suburban white housewives who find themselves on the ground with an officer’s knee pressed against their neck until they die.”
Ruben! I don’t think you will find that situation very often because most suburban white housewives will follow commands when interacting with the police. White suburban housewives won’t struggle with officers and try to take their weapons.
In most cases, suburban white housewives won’t try and get back in their vehicle and reach in a furtive manner inside their vehicle. Most suburban white housewives won’t try to run from officers.
In general, they will follow the “getting stopped 101” rules.
— Gary Williams, Hallsville