Letter: Giants among us

Giants among us
Most everyone knows that giants are mentioned in the Bible. Until recent times, it has been a bit of a mystery explaining such unusual happenings.
However, with modern communication, a couple of real-life "modern giants" have been known to exist. The man who holds the Guinness Book of World Records as "Tallest Person on Earth" in modern days was Robert P. Wadlow born in Illinois in 1918 and died in 1940 at age 22.
Mr. Wadlow was certified as being 8 feet, 11 inches tall, and it was claimed he was still growing at the time of his death. He was a member of the Order of DeMolay for Boys and was a Master Mason.
Another man who was a close second place was Aurelio Tomaini of Florida. Interestingly, he, too was a Master Mason and in the Tampa Valley Scottish Rite Class of October 1954. He was billed at 8 feet, 4-and-half inches tall and weighed 500 pounds. He lived to the age of 50, dying in 1962.
He was a sideshow circus performer and later ran a tourist campground. By comparison, deceased wrestler Andre the Giant was only 7 feet, 4 inches.
— James A. Marples, Longview