Letter: Give 18-wheelers some room

Give big rigs some room

Yesterday I saw something I would like to share. I was following an 18-wheeler on FM 556 and we both were driving the speed limit. In the near distance, a small car pulled out slowly from the left, close to the passage of the truck. I saw the 18-wheeler’s brake lights come on and knew the driver must have been relieved to have slowed down enough to avoid hitting the back of that car. There wasn’t a lot of time.

My brother was a tractor-trailer driver and he had the same complaint about cars pulling out in front him. Please, when you see one of them approaching, please, please wait. You could save some lives, a lawsuit and maybe someone’s job. Thanks for reading this.

— Darlene Gibson, Pittsburg

Today's Bible verse

“Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

— 1 Corinthians 15:58

