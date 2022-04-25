Letter: Go vote in person

Value of in-person voting
John Foster (column, Saturday) wants to blame those mean old mail-in ballots and the GOP for the rejection rate of said ballots. However, he even admits that a larger percentage of GOP mail-in ballots were rejected . He even threw out the term Jim Crow, hoping it would stick to the wall. This is what you do on a sinking ship. You try anything for survival.
However, he failed to address why states are enacting stronger security measures. It is because the Dems got caught lying, cheating and stealing with the Russia dossier. They have proven they will stoop to any measure to overturn an election.
If you do not trust the mail-in ballot process or you think it is too difficult, you can always go vote in person. I recently moved to this great state, got registered to vote and went and cast my ballot at the Gregg County Courthouse during early voting. Guess how many people were there voting? One. Just little old me. I was in and out in minutes. So, instead of bemoaning and whining about the mail-in ballot process, why not encourage people to get off their duffs and go vote in person. Not only is it your civic duty, it’s the safest way to ensure your vote will be counted.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview