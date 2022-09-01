Letter: God is in charge

God is in charge
I recently heard of a mother who is carrying a baby that has no skull. I also heard of a young child of 10 who had been raped and the law would not allow abortions for either.
I also know that at one time I was a 10-year-old female. My little body was not mature enough to carry a child. Neither are many 10-year-old children.
If I had a situation as this, I would think of the safety and life of my child more than the life of a rape. Wouldn’t you? Rape is not an act of sex, but it is an act of violence.
God is in charge, and I know I could not make solutions for other people’s problems. These are family situations, and these are physician’s situations.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger