Letter: God will judge us

God will judge us
Who is to blame for this nation’s violence? I know who is: Madalyn Murray O’Hair. I’m 86 years young and I remember every morning at school we had prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the national anthem.
I was raised in Massachusetts and attended school with whites, blacks, Asians and all nationalities. We had one God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Our law was the Ten Commandments — the one removed by O’Hair from our schools.
America must return to roots, God’s law. We must love our neighbors as we love ourselves and do no evil to them. Love of God is not taught in some homes, and even the schools have lost their mission.
God will be judging America for our lack in following His laws. Our young people are spiritually sick.
— Ann Mitchell, Tyler