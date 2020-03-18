Letter: Gohmert and low expectations

Gohmert and low expectations
Louie Gohmert cited corruption in his speech to the Panola County Republican Women. (news story, Feb. 22). But the corruption in the federal government is Trump and this Republican representative.
Trump has been found guilty of corruption, but the Republicans would not follow the law.
These Republicans have to be labeled corrupt because they let Trump get away with lies and breaking the laws of the constitution.
Mrs. Jo Nell Phillips thinks Gohmert represents all the ideas we all hold dear. I think Mrs. Phillips needs to raise her ideas and expectations.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview