Letter: Gohmert on wrong path

Gohmert on wrong path
Congressman Gohmert, you might want to find another hero. President Donald Trump is unworthy. I’m referring to your remarks in the district email on Oct. 5.
Focusing upon a whistleblower is totally inappropriate. Please shift your focus from the person who reported the crime to the criminal. We now have public information indicating a criminal performed a significant illegal act. Taking government assets for personal use is absolutely forbidden. Any and every government employee knows this. What is to be done about the criminal whose activities were accurately reported? The whistleblower is no longer important.
No less, that illegal act was performed in front of two officers of the court. They did nothing to restrain the illegal act at the time or report it to responsible authorities later. Your email didn’t mention any thoughts about disbarring Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Barr.
I suggest you use your position on the House Judiciary Committee to uphold the rule of law. That is the work of a patriot.
— Konrad Kern, Tyler