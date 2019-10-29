Letter: Gohmert's dishonorable actions

Gohmert’s dishonorable actions
I got ticketed for running a stop sign the other day. I’m not going to pay the fine. That stop sign should not be there.
Just joking. That did not really happen. But if it had, Congressman and former Judge Louie Gohmert would have told me I cannot pick and choose the rules I follow.
And he would be right, of course. Yet Gohmert did just that — he dismissed a rule to which he objected by crashing and disrupting a congressional committee meeting that is closed to him, knowing full well the committee chairman has the right and the authority to regulate attendance (news story, Oct. 24).
Gohmert’s actions are even more dishonorable because he uses a justification he knows to be false. He pretends the meetings are closed to his party while members of his party sit on the committee, including two from his own state.
I will not pay the fine for running that stop sign, your honor, because that stop sign should not be there. And the stop sign should not be there because there is not a road at that intersection.
— John Dawson, Henderson