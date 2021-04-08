Letter: Gohmert's revisionist history

Gohmert’s revisionist history
Since the 2020 election, our man in Congress, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, has devoted his meager talents to spreading the “big lie” that our former chief executive was defeated at the polls by widespread fraud.
Louie filed a suit asking the judge to ignore the 12th Amendment (yes, the same Constitution Louie swore to defend against all enemies foreign and domestic) and to empower Mike Pence to overrule the choice of the voters and declare the loser as POTUS.
Having predictably failed in that misadventure, he gave a cable broadcast interview which included the invocation “... you’ve got to go to the streets and be as violent as antifa and BLM.”
On Jan. 6, he repeatedly voted to reject certified results of a number of state elections. The congressional vote was delayed by hours when a MAGA mob invaded the Capitol.
Louie’s March 27 LNJ offering (Forum page column) included revisionist history that the invaders were unarmed — they had no firearms. The MAGA belligerents were armed with the same weapons (clubs and spears) used in the sack of Rome. Louie’s “blatant corruption claim” is a lie. If Louie knows he’s lying, he’s too dishonest to serve. If Louie doesn’t know fact from fiction, he’s too dumb to serve.
— Joe Young, Longview