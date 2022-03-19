Letter: Gold in 'them thar hills'

Gold in 'them thar hills'
Mr. Snow (letter, Feb. 20), my own experience with a local ER was similar. Hopefully, you’re okay. Seeing any doctor is impossible in an emergency, even one you’ve seen for years. There is no alternative but the emergency room where care is at best adequate, at worst ill-advised. The onslaught of private ERs is telltale. There's gold in “them thar hills" — big money from health woes.
Despite far outspending the rest of the world, the U.S. doesn’t come close to having the best health care system, spending more than twice the average of the world’s other 35 advanced nations and ranking near the bottom for life span and infant mortality. Insurance premiums, deductibles, co-payments, drugs cost the average household $8,975 per year.
The pitch against universal healthcare is fueled by the largest beneficiary of our “system” — for-profit insurance companies and their lobbyists . In 2020, total spending on health care was roughly $4 trillion. Estimates show growth to $6.2T by 2028 or $50T over a decade, while Medicare for all would cost $30T.
Just do it! Cut the military budget, foreign aid to countries whose citizens enjoy universal healthcare, senators’ wages. Stop policing the world. Tying healthcare to employment and insurance costs lives. This isn’t a political volleyball. We are our brothers’ keepers.
— Kathy Somer, Longview