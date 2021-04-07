Letter: Gonna get worse

Gonna get worse
Y’all see what’s happening, don’t ya? The illegals coming into our state are bringing the COVID with them. Texas’ rate will skyrocket, and it will be blamed on Abbott for easing restrictions. Watch and see.
If Nancy Pelosi can have a brick wall around her house, why can’t Texas protect a state! But see, what’s good for them is not good for us. Our civil rights are being destroyed. We’re not even supposed to refer to “he” and “she” anymore. Watch out America — it’s gonna get worse!
— Jenny Collins, Longview