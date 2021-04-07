You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gonna get worse

Gonna get worse

Y’all see what’s happening, don’t ya? The illegals coming into our state are bringing the COVID with them. Texas’ rate will skyrocket, and it will be blamed on Abbott for easing restrictions. Watch and see.

If Nancy Pelosi can have a brick wall around her house, why can’t Texas protect a state! But see, what’s good for them is not good for us. Our civil rights are being destroyed. We’re not even supposed to refer to “he” and “she” anymore. Watch out America — it’s gonna get worse!

— Jenny Collins, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“ ... and the Scripture was fulfilled which says, ‘And Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,’ and he was called a friend of God.”

James 2:23

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business