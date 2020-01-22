Letter: Good for women and Texas

Good for women and Texas

Regarding the Beaumont Enterprise editorial “Broader outreach can benefit GOP in Texas” (Opinion, Dec. 17) that points out the number of women running for Texas government seats as Republicans: This is great for women and an advantage for the state.

I do not understand why they would run in a party whose leader thinks it’s OK to take advantage of women and create incarceration camps for children. The state representatives, to my knowledge, never said no to putting these camps on Texas soil. Does this make them party to child abuse?

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.”

— Ephesians 4:2

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business