Letter: Good for women and Texas

Good for women and Texas
Regarding the Beaumont Enterprise editorial “Broader outreach can benefit GOP in Texas” (Opinion, Dec. 17) that points out the number of women running for Texas government seats as Republicans: This is great for women and an advantage for the state.
I do not understand why they would run in a party whose leader thinks it’s OK to take advantage of women and create incarceration camps for children. The state representatives, to my knowledge, never said no to putting these camps on Texas soil. Does this make them party to child abuse?
— Jerry Matlock, Longview