Letter: Good news about new cardinal

Good news about new cardinal
I was very pleased to read in the news about Pope Francis convening a papal consistory, which will create 20 new cardinals on Aug. 27.
One such new “Prince of the Church” will be Archbishop Felipe Neri Ferrao of Goa. While that may not sound like much at first blush, it is very significant. The Archdiocese of Goa was created in the year 1557, and has never had a cardinal in its 465-year history.
The town of Goa is in the southwestern coastal India and is home-base from where Christianity first was brought to India and spread across the Asian continent. The famous Jesuit missionary Saint Francis Xavier (1506-1552) disembarked there and became the great evangelizer of India and Japan.
I admire our current Pope Francis for appointing an Archbishop from Goa as a new cardinal. The new cardinal-designate is said to be “known and accessible to the people of God.” That is an attribute which should be in the hearts of all clergymen of all denominations. He is also the Patriarch of the East Indies. The area truly needs such recognition. I wish him well.
— James A. Marples, Longview