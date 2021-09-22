Letter: Good of the country

Good of the country
After watching the immense presence of law enforcement, including the FBI and several other federal agencies plus the promise of military support to quell the planned DC protest against the blatantly biased prosecution of Jan. 6 protesters, I have come up with an idea to channel the paranoia and bias of those agencies against Trump supporters in a useful way.
Please spread the word that there will be a very large protest by Trump supporters in support of those still facing persecution for the events of Jan. 6. The protest will take place at Texas’ southern border with Mexico beginning this next week and continue for months until all the Jan. 6 protesters are pardoned. Tell them that Trump supporters will be disguised as illegals and will be headed north from the southern side of the border. That should get us the law enforcement we need down there and get the border secured.
The folks who provided no resources to stop the rioting, burning and looting of American cities and businesses last summer will stop at nothing to vilify and demean Trump voters. Why not use their hatred of all things Trump for the good of the country?
— Al McBride, Longview