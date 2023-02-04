Letter: Good start, Mr. Moran

Good start, Mr. Moran
John Foster is already complaining about Nathaniel Moran’s time in office (Forum page, Feb. 3).
He’s only been in office for less than one month. This is the same John Foster that gives Joe Biden a pass on everything under the sun. Moran has introduced a bill to fund our border security. I say that’s an excellent start, John.
We must find ways to stop the fentanyl flood entering America, along with human trafficking and sort out exactly who else is coming across the border. A major concern would be terrorists taking advantage of easy entry.
About Joe Biden’s inflation reduction act: The Congressional Budget Office says that’s not going to happen. Biden did appoint Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She seems a little left of center in my opinion. When she is able to define a woman, I may change my opinion.
Most of the nation (74%) agrees with Moran that the nation is going in the wrong direction. We are setting records for jobs. That probably would have happen with any president.
It has more to do with coming out of the pandemic than it does with anything Biden has done. Keep up the good work, Mr. Moran.
— Gerald Green, Longview