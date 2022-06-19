Letter: GOP doesn't need Trump

GOP doesn’t need Trump
Richard Cherwitz, in his recent column (June 16), wrote favorably of Liz Cheney’s courage in the House investigation of the riotous break in of the Capitol. I agree wholeheartedly with Liz Cheney in her opinion that Donald Trump was indeed responsible for the break-in.
It is my opinion this unruly mob of thugs were there because their esteemed leader called told them to be there to protest the certification of the election results. They heard his unrelenting, unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. They showed up.
As a Republican, I am deeply disappointed in the leadership of the House and those in both the House and Senate that lack the courage of their convictions. To those who still believe the election was stolen, I take a line from the Tom Cruise movie: “Show me the money” (proof).
The Republican Party no longer needs Donald Trump. We liked many of the things we did while he was the president. Those are still with us. We have a number of qualified individuals to represent us. We can’t stand four more years of trying to defend his inane, unconstitutional actions.
— Ron Jurenka, Longview