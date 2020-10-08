Letter: GOP hypocrites

GOP hypocrites
I wanted to thank the News-Journal for their stance concerning the Supreme Court nomination (other voices editorial, Sept. 27). If the Republicans push this nomination, it will show two things. One, they are hypocrites. They ignored a nomination for nearly a year because it was an election but now want to push one through in less than two months. Second, they care more about party and power than country.
In the past, I prided myself in being open to either party. Now, I will never, never vote for a Republican. I actually hope the GOP goes by way of the Whigs.
— Joe Stiewe, Longview