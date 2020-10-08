You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP hypocrites

GOP hypocrites

I wanted to thank the News-Journal for their stance concerning the Supreme Court nomination (other voices editorial, Sept. 27). If the Republicans push this nomination, it will show two things. One, they are hypocrites. They ignored a nomination for nearly a year because it was an election but now want to push one through in less than two months. Second, they care more about party and power than country.

In the past, I prided myself in being open to either party. Now, I will never, never vote for a Republican. I actually hope the GOP goes by way of the Whigs.

— Joe Stiewe, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“For the word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”

Hebrews 4:12

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business