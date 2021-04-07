Letter: GOP not going anywhere

GOP not going anywhere
In reference to Frank Supercinski’s letter in the March 31 issue of the LNJ: In your dreams, Mr. S. As much as you would like for the GOP to disappear, it will not happen.
There are millions of staunch conservatives in this country, and what we stand for — life, freedom, family values, sensible use of resources, law and order — are most important to us. I would never vote for a Democratic candidate unless the party totally changed what you promote — wasteful spending, big government, open borders, murder of the helpless unborn, child abuse in the form of puberty blockers, political correctness, socialism.
So get over it, Mr. S. By whatever name we are called, we’ll be around for a long time to come.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview