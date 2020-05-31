Letter: Governments must adapt budgets

Governments must adapt budgets
We are hearing that state governments want bailout money from the federal government. No state government should receive federal tax money just because its revenue has fallen short, whatever the reason.
I called my two senators and my representative in Washington, D.C., and urged them not to approve any such bailout giveaway. States should face up to their difficulty and lay off certain employees and find other ways to reduce expenses. That is what businesses and individuals are doing. No governing unit, be it a state, a county, or a city government is supposed to be on a gravy train and never have to adapt to a failing budget.
Anytime the federal government “gives” money away, such action will soon be felt as a dilution effect on the value of all money; therefore, we can expect higher prices and suffering as we pay more for the goods and services we need. In other words, we the people will pay for all of it. Furthermore, we know that many states are not in budgetary distress simply because of COVID-19 but because of decades of fiscal irresponsibility.
When our lawmakers receive great numbers of calls and emails, it makes a difference.
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer