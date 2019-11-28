Letter: Grateful for good officer

Grateful for good officer
In early October, while turning off H.G. Mosley Parkway into the Valero service station at the corner of H.G. Mosley Parkway and Judson Road, I hit the curb and had a flat tire.
I called Allstate Roadside Assistance and I wasted about 40 minutes going between four computers and finally gave up. A Valero customer stopped by to assist me and after a few minutes, his cell phone rang and he said that he had to leave. As he drove around my vehicle, he said he had called for assistance and someone was on the way.
A police officer named Taylor Royce arrived and changed my tire. He put the flat tire in the back of my vehicle and reloaded everything else back into my vehicle and refused the $25 I offered him. He stated it was a pleasure to assist me. I am 100% disabled.
He was courteous and well educated, we talked about the different races and about all the killing going on and agreed that people don’t talk or listen any more. It was a pleasure talking with him, we need more police officers like him.
— Bob Taylor, Longview