Letter: Great American or political hack?

Great American or political hack?
Some Republicans have issues with Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, mainly because he and other Republicans voted with Democrats on some funding issues.
I do not have these concerns. I believe in the two-party system and compromise. I only wish we had that when Donald Trump was president. But the Democrats chose to resist at every turn.
I also give McConnell credit for blocking Merrick Garland's appointment to the Supreme Court. Some of Garland's actions as attorney general indicate he is little more than a political hack. His Justice Department memo to investigate parents at school board meeting as possible domestic terrorists proves that to me. If the DOJ had instead been investigating racist rants on social media better, maybe they would have prevented the New York subway shooting.
But now, because of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, Garland will soon be asked to decide if he is a great American or just another political hack. I hope I'm wrong, but I suspect it's the latter. If Republicans become the majority after the mid-term elections, they will demand action and answers from Garland about the laptop. A cover-up will not be accepted by most Americans.
— Gerald Green, Longview