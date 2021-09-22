Letter: Great job, Michael

Great job, Michael
On Sept. 7, the column from Ronald Reagan’s son hit home. Reagan even suggested that Biden get a special Oscar for “Best performance by a confused American president in a reality TV series.” What a way to explain Biden’s actions overall!
What a way to describe what is happening now as Biden’s brain shows its decline. He continues to congratulate himself for “ending the forever war” and praising the “successful exit from Kabul”! Supposedly, he believes we are safer now from terrorists as we open the doors to our borders and allow un-vetted immigrants to occupy the planes from Afghanistan.
Thank goodness the 13 soldiers were there who gave their lives to protect the exit during the airlift. Unfortunately, they did not even receive recognition by the president nor even list their names. Maybe he needs to go to his basement and never come out!
You said it right, Michael. The Democratic Party bosses are in trouble now with trying to keep Kamala out of sight because no matter how dumb, incompetent or addled Biden is, his vice president would be worse, and she doesn’t have dementia.
By the way, Michael, I plan to purchase your book. Keep on writing, and may God bless America.
— June Strohsahl, Longview