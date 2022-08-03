Letter: Great job of destruction

Great job of destruction
If you cross the North Korean border illegally, you get 12 years hard labor.
Iranian, you are detained indefinitely. Afghan, you get shot. Saudi Arabian, you will be jailed. Chinese, you may never be heard from again. Venezuelan, branded a spy. Cuban, thrown into political prison.
The U.S. border, you get a job, driver’s license, SS card, welfare, food stamps, credit cards, subsidized rent, free education, health care, public documents in your native language, right to carry your country’s flag, right to protest for more assistance. Even in many cases, the right to Vote! and much, much more!
All at my expense!
I guess that Twaddle Joe is right on target to “Build Back Better.” In order to build something back, you must first destroy it! He has done a great job with it so far! Can’t wait till November.
— Bryan King, Longview