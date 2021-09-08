Letter: Great opinion page

Great opinion page
As a subscriber to the News-Journal for 42 years, I can attest that the opinion page in Sunday’s issue was one of the best I’ve ever read. Not only was the editorial on COVID-19 vaccinations timely, the two columns by Judge Bill Stoudt and Sports Editor Jack Stallard were exceptional.
Stout explained in clear and concise language how tax revenues are used to meet the public needs and to “make Gregg County a better place to live and conduct business.” With no tax rate increases in the past 18 years and in the face of a world-wide pandemic, a modest increase is hardly out of the question. I’ve admired Commissioner Darryl Primo for being the conscience of the commissioners court over past issues, but he’s wrong to mislead the public over county spending in this case.
Jack’s column delivered a spot-on message about the seriousness of this virus. Some people may have a legitimate health reason for not getting vaccinated, but everyone should encourage masking and social distancing to help stop the spread of this disease. Jack, I wish I could write with such clarity.
— John D. Foster, Carthage