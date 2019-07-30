Letter: Great Texas Balloon Race apologizes for Koe Wetzel language

GTBR apologizes for Koe Wetzel
The 42nd annual Great Texas Balloon Race was, from most every aspect, another huge success. But that success was severely tarnished by the last performance of the event. No one is more offended than the board of directors and we sincerely apologize for the language used.
Before entering into a contract with Koe Wetzel, we communicated to his manager that ours is a family friendly event and that, while we wanted him to perform, the language used at other events was not welcome at GTBR. Unfortunately, the program director from KOOI-FM in Tyler, Joseph Aaron Spire, known on the air as AJRedd who introduced Koe, got the crowd started with a chant that included offensive language. As a result, Koe willfully chose to disregard the wishes of the organization that hired him to play.
It is a tedious balance to meet the overwhelming requests for younger, cutting-edge musicians and still maintain the family atmosphere. It can be done and we will endeavor to meet those requests with quality performers that meet our criteria and uphold their agreements.
We want our community to know this is not something we meant to happen and had taken steps to ensure it did not happen. Over 42 years, the Great Texas Balloon Race has worked tirelessly, endlessly, to grow the greatest event in East Texas. We value the trust placed in us by the county, and cities, and more importantly, the sponsors who make the event possible and the people who enjoy the event every year. A great reputation can be quickly tainted by one bad act; trust can be lost in the blink of an eye. We will work tirelessly to regain any lost trust and ensure this doesn’t happen again.
We want those in attendance Saturday night to reflect on the stellar balloon glow, skydivers, Virgilio Valle y Grupo Amor, and the outstanding performance by Cody Wayne. There were guests who enjoyed the concert and had a good time. There were those who were offended, and GTBR sincerely apologizes. The board of directors is already working on the 2020 event and looks forward to seeing everyone next year.
– Rhonda Bullard, Longview (Bullard is chair of the Great Texas Balloon Race)