Letter: Great vaccination experience

Great vaccination experience
We would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who was working at the vaccination hub on Feb. 6.
By 2 p.m., people working outside had to have been chilled by the wind and drizzle. They were still just as friendly and pleasant as if it were a beautiful day. The volunteers and staff who were working inside the building were well organized and helpful. Everyone we dealt with was pleasant, helpful, polite and friendly. The entire experience was one of superb organization.
We are very proud of the City of Longview's way of handling the distribution of this vaccine. We all have heard horror stories of people waiting in their cars for hours before getting their vaccines. All told, from the moment we drove into the parking lot at Maude Cobb until the time we drove out onto Jaycee Drive was probably 40 minutes, maximum.
Thank you all; you could not have done better.
— Charlie and Phyllis Fant, Longview