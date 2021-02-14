Letter: Great vaccine experience

Great vaccine experience
Last Saturday, my wife and I were scheduled to receive our COVID-19 shots at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.
Having heard so many horror stories about long lines, long waits and confusion in general, we were not looking forward to the experience. It turned out, however, our fears were unfounded. Upon entering the building, my wife was offered a much needed wheelchair, and we proceeded through the three or four registration stops in what I would consider record time.
The entire operation was well organized, the staff was knowledgeable, efficient, extremely polite and courteous. In short, the experience was far from unpleasant, right down to the injection itself. Which incidentally, I never felt. I mean, totally painless.
The entire procedure from start to finish took less than 30 minutes, including the 15-minute mandatory wait in “recovery.”
We have no way of knowing the names of the Christus Good Shepard staff responsible for organizing that event, but whoever you are, please accept our sincere thanks.
— Bill and Flo Lewis, Marshall