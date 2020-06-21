Letter: Gregg County parking facility not needed

County parking facility not needed
Gregg County commissioners contracting with a company for design of a parking facility (news story, June 16) is a great example of a “solution looking for a problem.”
More important issues face Gregg County. COVID-19 continues circulating unabated.
Ironically, justification for this project has never been lower. A better solution is available to address any perceived downtown parking issues along with more efficient ways to deliver county services.
For example, an inexpensive jury call notification system is electronic software that manages jury call activities and communications with residents. This is a proven system that can save taxpayers and government time and money and greatly ease courthouse parking congestion on trial days — thus eliminating the need for extra parking.
The idea of building a county garage has been around for many years. It was always rejected as superfluous and unnecessary, as it remains today.
If the COVID-19 shutdowns have proved anything, it’s that most in-person transactions are unnecessary and can be handled more efficiently and safely by phone, online forms and video communication.
Now is the time for elected officials to “think outside the box.” It is the time to lessen the burden on taxpayers, not increase it. It is not time for questionable pet building projects or diverting tax money that could be better used to improve health services, small business job creation and a more efficient delivery of county services.
— Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo