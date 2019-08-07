Letter: Gregg County's exemplary leadership

Gregg’s exemplary leadership
Gregg County’s “steady as she goes” surplus will become more important as time goes on, no doubt (news story, Sunday).
Judge Bill Stoudt’s business acumen is confronted regularly by too many wanting to dig into the surplus while reducing taxation. It sounds too good to be true because it is an eventual debt trap from overspending. Those with similar business acumen to Judge Stoudt recognize the train wreck down the track relying on the accrued excess until it is no more, in a short time too. This opposition threatens irreversible irresponsibility resulting in a substantial increase in the tax rate from wasteful gobbling of the excess fund.
God Bless the exemplary leadership from an astute business person at the top in Gregg County.
– Scooter Griffin, Lake Cherokee