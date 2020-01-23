Letter: Growth is about schools

Growth is about schools
Regarding the story about Upshur County wanting growth and wondering why Longview is growing toward Hallsville, I have some thoughts.
First, people move to school districts they want their children to attend and businesses follow the masses.
A main reason for slow growth is that people don’t want their children getting on a school bus at 6 a.m. and getting off at 5:45 p.m. Upshur County and Gilmer schools could cut off part of the old East Mountain school district to be attached to a closer school district. That would do wonders for growth in Upshur County. People would buy land in southern Upshur and the East Mountain area, thereby raising the tax base for Upshur.
I think it is something that should be seriously considered.
— Neal Coulter, East Mountain