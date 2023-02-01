Letter: Gun questions

Gun questions
Let me see if I understand this?
If you are 21 or older, you can carry a handgun in Texas, but consideration is being given to raising the age.
An 18-year-old can legally purchase a handgun in a private sale, but is prohibited from carrying that same gun on their person.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults younger than 21 from carrying hand guns in public (News-Journal, Jan. 30).
The anti-gun folks are going to love this!
— Skip Jenkins, Longview