Letter: Gun questions

Let me see if I understand this?

If you are 21 or older, you can carry a handgun in Texas, but consideration is being given to raising the age.

An 18-year-old can legally purchase a handgun in a private sale, but is prohibited from carrying that same gun on their person.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults younger than 21 from carrying hand guns in public (News-Journal, Jan. 30).

The anti-gun folks are going to love this!

— Skip Jenkins, Longview

