Letter: Hallsville bond needed, worthwhile

Hallsville bond is needed
I would like to speak for the school bond issue in Hallsville ISD. It is both needed and worthwhile. We have now begun to come through a financial time and can do many things that have been needed.
All of the students that are “in Longview” but are in Harrison County and Hallsville ISD would be able to have a neighborhood school. With this bond, elementary students won’t have to be on a bus so early and so late to get to and from school. That in itself is a blessing. A new auditorium will also be a blessing. All of the fine arts classes — band, choir, drama — will be able to practice and perform on a stage large enough, without loading up as if to move and going on buses to the auditorium at the middle school. If you have a student in these groups you understand these problems. Now we have a chance to remedy that situation. Lastly the other items will benefit all the students by making items in other areas better for their educational experience.
Please consider supporting this bond issue.
— Donna Dean Hutcherson, Hallsville