Letter: Hanging onto a lie

Hanging onto a lie
Kristin Ford, VP of communications at NARAL Pro-Choice America, states regarding Roe v Wade: “This could be a really, really dramatic year in terms of people‘s ability to access abortion care and to decide if, when and how they become a parent.”
I hate to break it to you, Kristin, but once you’re pregnant, you are already a parent. This is another example of how people will hang onto a lie, even though the truth is staring them in the face.
Even with the technology we have today, we still have people that state the child in the womb “is not a person,” “is not a human being” or “it’s just a clump of cells.” Clearly, science and our conscience tell us differently.
Change is hard. Why else are people still willing to cling to that identity, even though science has proven them wrong? Pride? Humility? It’s OK to admit you were wrong. Many priests will tell you that the most damaging confessions they hear, from women, is the shame and trauma from abortion.
If it’s just a clump of cells, why would women be so traumatized many years later?
I think you know the answer.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview