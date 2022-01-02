You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Happy New Year

Happy New Year

Have a prosperous, productive year.

Now eagerly worshipping Yehovah, exult and rejoice.

Together we’ll enter new territory, yessiree.

Together we’ll experience new triumphs.

Yes, together we’ll overcome.

— Johnny Norwood, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

Isaiah 43:19

