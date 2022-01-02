Letter: Happy New Year

Happy New Year
Have a prosperous, productive year.
Now eagerly worshipping Yehovah, exult and rejoice.
Together we’ll enter new territory, yessiree.
Together we’ll experience new triumphs.
Yes, together we’ll overcome.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview
“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
Isaiah 43:19