Letter: Happy with Joe?

Happy with Joe?
I have a question for my Democrat friends who voted for Joe Biden because of Trump’s bragging and mean tweets. Trump is certainly not a good public relations person, but he produces results.
With Trump, we didn’t have runaway inflation or soaring gasoline prices, and he fought the Democrats to try to build a wall on our southern border. Since Biden came in, millions of illegal immigrants from almost every country in the world have come across the border bringing unknown problems with them. These illegals have been secretly moved into various states under the cover of darkness.
Every time stumbling, fumbling, bumbling Joe makes a public speech, his handlers tremble and stand by to correct whatever Joe said. To paraphrase what Obama said when he didn’t know a microphone was “hot,” there is no limit to what Joe can screw up.
The Chinese and Russian leaders love to see how easily Joe can get confused and make really dumb statements.
So, are you happy with the mistakes Joe has made in only 18 months, and would you vote for him again? Maybe those mean tweets weren’t so mean after all.
— Don Peck, Longview