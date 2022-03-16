Letter: Hardly energy dependent

Hardly energy dependent
I read with interest Al McBride’s latest opus published by the Longview News-Journal (letter, Monday) and was amazed to learn that President Biden has made us dependent on Russian oil imports. Although it is true that U.S. oil imports are up 28% during the first 11 months of 2021, during Trump’s presidency there was a 39% increase in imports of Russian oil products. Biden hardly made us dependent on Russian oil imports, which only represent 3% of our use of petroleum products. This hardly represents a dependency.
Prior to Trump’s decision to relocate our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, various U.S. presidents, including Republicans, could depend on the Saudi’s to ramp up production to help meet shortfalls. That avenue is now closed thanks to Trump’s decision to end U.S. neutrality in the Arab-Israeli dispute.
One alternative is for American oil companies to start drilling on the some 9,000 odd oil leases they have yet to develop.
— Tom Owens, Longview