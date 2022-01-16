Letter: Hate-filled propaganda

Hate-filled propaganda
Another weekend has brought another fling of anger and hatred toward Trump supporters from John D. Foster (Forum page column, Jan. 8).
What happened on Jan. 6, John, is that some people angry over a very questionable election foolishly decided to invade the Capitol. While many loyal, conservative Americans protested legally and peacefully, a small minority illegally invaded the halls of Congress — unarmed and not all Trump supporters.
It had nothing to do with Donald Trump, who asked everyone to protest peacefully nor with voters like me who think that Trump was a good president and also believe that the introduction of unverifiable and uncontrolled paper ballots was the basis for fraud in the general election.
But then, of course, John cannot stop there. He had to bring up the weary accusations that somehow Trump colluded with the Russians in 2016 though the only proof of wrongdoing is that bad actors within the FBI and DOJ worked with Clinton supporters to falsify evidence.
Perhaps you should go back to trying to explain why the Capitol events were an insurrection but the attempted invasion of the Trump White House by Democratic protesters in 2020 was simply a “peaceful protest.”
Your seething hatred of Trump leaves you incapable of writing anything but hate-filled and divisive propaganda.
— Al McBride, Longview